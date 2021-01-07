Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 16%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price shot up 16% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $98.63. 980,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 842,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEAM. BidaskClub raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of -6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

