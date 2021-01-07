Bean Cash (BITB) Price Up 36.6% This Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.56 million and $3,930.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $24.68 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,970,570,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

