BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Tops $464,416.79

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $464,416.79 and $135.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001254 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 121.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

