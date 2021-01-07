Beaxy (BXY) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $4,832.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00290865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.28 or 0.02717555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012941 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

