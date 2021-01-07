Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $19.13. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 530,553 shares traded.

The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after purchasing an additional 846,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.10.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

