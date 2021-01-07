Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $71.41

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Beefy.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $71.41 or 0.00188241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $47,927.00 worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

