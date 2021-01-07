Bela (BELA) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 63.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Bela token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $56,002.53 and $11.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00436952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,538,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,392,166 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

