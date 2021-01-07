Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 179,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 290,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

BNTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.14% of Benitec Biopharma worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

