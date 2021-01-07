Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 179,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 290,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
BNTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.84.
About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
