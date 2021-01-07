Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) (CVE:BEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) (CVE:BEX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.19. Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Benton Resources Inc. (BEX.V) Company Profile (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, palladium, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and Escape Lake property and Far Lake project located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

