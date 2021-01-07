Berenberg Bank Reiterates €16.50 Price Target for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC)

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.50 ($19.41).

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

DIC traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €13.58 ($15.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a fifty-two week high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.48.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.