Berenberg Bank Reiterates €16.50 Price Target for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC)

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) received a €16.50 ($19.41) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.50 ($19.41).

Shares of ETR:DIC traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €13.58 ($15.98). 95,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. DIC Asset AG has a 52-week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 52-week high of €17.40 ($20.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

