Beyond Meat, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.71.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.66. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,127,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $1,094,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,538.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,736. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 29.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $6,335,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

