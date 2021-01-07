Bezop Price Tops $0.0044 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Bezop has a market cap of $242,559.91 and approximately $1,238.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bezop has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00317860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.16 or 0.02793841 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012938 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official website is bezop.com . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

