Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Shares Gap Down to $22.85

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $21.43. Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 2.49% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

