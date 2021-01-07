Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Up 5.3%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.55 and last traded at $135.85. 1,258,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,865,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a PE ratio of -261.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.19.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 11,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total value of $1,533,484.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,416,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,134 shares of company stock valued at $40,061,958. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

