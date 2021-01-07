Binance Coin (BNB) Price Tops $43.55 on Major Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and approximately $822.74 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $43.55 or 0.00110495 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00447861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00239891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00055560 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014641 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.