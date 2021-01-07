Binance USD (BUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $2.98 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00040611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00293168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.05 or 0.02673449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00024266 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.