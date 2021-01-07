Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Trading Up 8.7%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 171,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 159,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BASI shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 million, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

