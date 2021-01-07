Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Trading Up 8.7%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 171,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 159,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BASI shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 million, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
About Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.
