BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Up 8.2%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s share price was up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 1,762,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,100,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $492.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In related news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,250 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.
About BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
