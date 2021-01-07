BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Up 8.2%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s share price was up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 1,762,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,100,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $492.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,250 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.