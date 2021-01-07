Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

BIR stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.95. 1,276,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$518.57 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.62. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.52.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.