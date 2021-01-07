Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.19

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.19 and last traded at C$8.15, with a volume of 50680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDT shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.58.

Get Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$433.33 million and a P/E ratio of 14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.78.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$345.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$327.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.