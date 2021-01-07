Birdchain (BIRD) Price Up 205.5% Over Last 7 Days

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 205.5% against the US dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $105,249.51 and $72,161.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00111725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00449251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00242772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00056579 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,384,276 tokens. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

