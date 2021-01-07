Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for about $124.15 or 0.00321931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $55.87 million and approximately $759,081.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00104772 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000160 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012387 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars.

