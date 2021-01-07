Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $394,257.48 and $27,765.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,393.57 or 0.99699804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00057587 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 253,624,218 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

