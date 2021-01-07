Bitcloud Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $138,040.92 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,447,214 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

