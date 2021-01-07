BitCoal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $10,474.21 and $9.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00371581 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 123.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

