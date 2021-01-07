BitCoen Market Capitalization Achieves $737,775.02 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 613% higher against the US dollar. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $737,775.02 and approximately $3,996.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00429135 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,445.27 or 0.97255743 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.