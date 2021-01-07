Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $449.01 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.35 billion and $7.85 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $449.01 or 0.01164352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00039530 BTC.
  • Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC.
  • Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00189688 BTC.
  • Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.
  • DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000104 BTC.
  • Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003122 BTC.
  • Crown (CRW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000217 BTC.
  • DAOBet (BET) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.
  • Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

