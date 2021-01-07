Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $449.01 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.35 billion and $7.85 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $449.01 or 0.01164352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00189688 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.