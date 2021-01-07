Bitcoin Diamond One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.49 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $97.13 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance and Kucoin. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001341 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000222 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022858 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Crex24, Exrates, YoBit, Kucoin, Bithumb, BigONE, HitBTC, Indodax, Binance, Huobi, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

