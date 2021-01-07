Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 29.3% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $10.82 or 0.00027504 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $189.51 million and approximately $45.72 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.08 or 0.00178131 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00037755 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.