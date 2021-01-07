Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $9.01

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $69,762.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 73.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $9.01 or 0.00022933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001310 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,539 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.