Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Cap of $726,005.14

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $726,005.14 and $12,556.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00174517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00037907 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.