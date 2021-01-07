Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $1.26 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $169.57 or 0.00446997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Coinsuper, Hotbit and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00233900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,618,908 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, Bithumb, YoBit, DragonEX, OKEx, Korbit, Kucoin, Coinbit, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Bitbns, Bit-Z, WazirX, Hotbit, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cobinhood, Upbit, Gate.io, MBAex, CoinBene, Bitrue, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, CoinZest, Kraken, IDAX, Indodax, HitBTC, CoinEx, Binance, Bibox, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Coinsquare, FCoin, Huobi, Bitkub, Koinex and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

