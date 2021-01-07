BitcoiNote (BTCN) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $61,551.98 and $14.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,257,125 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

