Bithao Price Hits $1.30 on Major Exchanges (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Bithao has a total market cap of $56.94 million and $2.26 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao token can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bithao alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00110446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00456887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054205 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. The official message board for Bithao is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

Buying and Selling Bithao

Bithao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.