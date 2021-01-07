BitMart Token (BMX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.09 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. BitMart Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitMart Token token can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitMart Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00307281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.31 or 0.02817645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token (CRYPTO:BMX) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 657,032,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,636,766 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

BitMart Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMart Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMart Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMart Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMart Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMart Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.