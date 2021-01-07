Bitradio (BRO) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $117,426.51 and $35.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006381 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,554,913 coins and its circulating supply is 9,554,908 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

