Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.35. Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 170,900 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37.

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.