Black Knight, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Black Knight in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KCG began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Knight Equity began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Black Knight stock opened at $87.58 on Thursday. Black Knight has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.01. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

