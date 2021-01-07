BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Up 5.2%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 13,022,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 11,073,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

