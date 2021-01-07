BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $361,115.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007171 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,411,435 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.