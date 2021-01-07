BlackRock (BLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $35 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $734.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $744.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

