Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) (CVE:BRC) Shares Gap Down to $1.07

Shares of Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) (CVE:BRC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $0.99. Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 29,241 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The firm has a market cap of C$103.28 million and a PE ratio of -23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.74.

About Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Cloud project located in the Elko County, Nevada covering an area of approximately 45 square kilometers.

