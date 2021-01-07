BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) (LON:BRGE) Trading Up 0.8%

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) (LON:BRGE)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 534.20 ($6.98) and last traded at GBX 532 ($6.95). Approximately 73,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 153,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £448.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 512.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 465.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 0.93%. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Paola Subacchi purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £7,755 ($10,131.96).

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

