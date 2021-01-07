BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (BRNA.L) (LON:BRNA) Trading 0.4% Higher

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (BRNA.L) (LON:BRNA) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 166.15 ($2.17). 236,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 138,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.50 ($2.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of £133.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (BRNA.L)’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

