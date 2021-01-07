BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) (LON:BRSC) Shares Down 0.3%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) (LON:BRSC) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,694 ($22.13) and last traded at GBX 1,698.67 ($22.19). 100,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 91,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,704 ($22.26).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,587.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,356.24. The company has a market capitalization of £830.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

In other news, insider Ronald Gould purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,328 ($17.35) per share, for a total transaction of £13,280 ($17,350.41).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

