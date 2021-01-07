BLAST Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $74,483.16 and approximately $13.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004868 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005207 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000129 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,153,705 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

