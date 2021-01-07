BLink (BLINK) Price Hits $0.0131 on Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, BLink has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. One BLink token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $227,302.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00282060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.43 or 0.02734361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012496 BTC.

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

BLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

