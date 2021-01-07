Blockpass (PASS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $710.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $157,183.14 and approximately $710.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00039247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,035.10 or 0.02691062 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

