BlockStamp (BST) Price Tops $0.14

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. BlockStamp has a market cap of $3.83 million and $9,112.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 204.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005103 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001299 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005068 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000138 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,186,967 coins and its circulating supply is 26,644,001 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

